BTS' V poses in Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae's selfie, fans say 'let Taehyung join season two'. See pic

BTS: V and Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae posed for a selfie. Check out his post here.
Actor Lee Jung-jae with BTS' V.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 07:25 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS member V posed with South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae in a new picture posted by the Squid Game actor. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Lee Jung-jae shared the post in which the duo posed for a selfie inside a room.

In the picture, V flashed a victory symbol. He opted for a beige coloured sweater while Lee Jung-jae wore a grey sweatshirt. The actor didn't caption his post.

Taking to the comments section, fans started guessing if V would feature in the second season of the South Korean show, Squid Game. "Please imagine Taehyung as Squid Game character," commented a fan. V's real name is Kim Taehyung. A person also wrote, "V in Squid Game 2."

A fan asked, "Omg Tae in Squid Game 2? Yes pls." "Now let Taehyung join season two," commented another fan. "Please, Squid Game season 2 with BTS Taehyung," wrote a person. "Is this a hint, take on Sherlock Holmes glasses," said a user.

Recently, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke about a second season for the show. News agency AP quoted him as saying, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice. There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world."

Though a part of BTS, V has earlier featured as Seok Han-sung in Korean period drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016). The series also featured Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Go A-ra among others.

Recently, V lent his voice for the song Christmas Tree featured in Our Beloved Summer. The Korean drama stars V's close friend, actor Choi Woo-shik, and actor Kim Da-mi.

