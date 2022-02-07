BTS: V says he's playing trumpet in video after confusing J-Hope and ARMY, comes up with new name ‘Chet Vaker’. Watch

BTS member V has revealed that he was playing the trumpet in a new video, after confusing fellow group member J-Hope and ARMY. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, V shared a clip in which he seemingly played the musical instrument.

In the video, BTS' V sat on a navy blue couch adorned with stuffed toys and a cushion in his living room. He wore a white T-shirt and beige pants. He played the trumpet as another piece of music also played along with it. The BTS vocalist played Autumn Leaves by singer Frank Sinatra.

Sharing the clip, V captioned it, as translated by BTS weverse translation, "Chet Vaker acting like performing. (I should change it to a saxophone)." V combined the name of American jazz trumpeter Chet Baker and his name V and created Chet Vaker.

Reacting to the post, J-Hope commented, "For sure it is acting right? You surprised me so much (clapping emoji)." V replied, "It’s real." Earlier, V had shared a post on Weverse giving a glimpse of his trumpet. Sharing the photo, V wrote, "You are a part of my house. I'll play you when I'm bored."

V's caption was translated by BTS weverse translation.

BTS fandom ARMY also reacted on social media platforms to the clip. A fan wrote, "Taehyung is actually playing the trumpet as confirmed by him but acting like Chet Baker that is acting on his part. The performance however is not an act." "But he has a mute in the trumpet. that’s not how it would sound if he were actually playing," commented another fan. "The mute only changes the tone...The actual song pace of Autumn leaves is much faster. He is playing at a little slower pace," tweeted a person.

"Yes but like was it prerecorded though? Because the trumpet’s opening is closed with its cap?" asked a person. "Yeah but I watched the video carefully and in some parts, it looks like he is not playing it so I was like ok he is acting even before reading the trans I thought it wasn't real, he confuses me," said another person.

"Translation confuses meaning, but even Hobi was confused as he didn't know Tae was so good! Tae meant he was 'acting' in that he was 'pretending' he could play as good as Chet Baker. He played Autumn Leaves slower than the original, so it had to be him, and he told Hobi he was playing," said a fan. "He is playing, that's why he said on his IG account his thumbs' hurt. *connect the dots, right?*" wrote a person.

"Oh my god he's so talented," said another person. "He improved sooo much!!!" wrote a fan. "Yes...he is actually playing..the whole confusion is because of tae's taetae language used in the caption," said another person. "Sounds like V is telling Hobi that the playing of the trumpet in the post was really him," wrote another person. "V and his amazing abilities. BTS a surprise box always surprising us ARMYs," said a fan.

BTS' V along with other group members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook debuted on Instagram in December last year. Most of the members regularly share posts giving fans a glimpse of their lives.

