BTS: V shares pics of his bruises day after PTD Las Vegas concert, says, 'got excited because it’s last day'

BTS member V on Monday shared pictures of his bruises, a day after the Permission To Dance on Stage concert in Las Vegas. Taking to his Instagram Stories, V also posted photos just before boarding the flight to South Korea. He has since deleted the posts. (Also Read | BTS PTD on Stage Las Vegas day 4: Jungkook and V share Cinderalla moment; Suga reacts to fans' 'Yoongi marry me' posters)

In the first photo, V stood in front of an aircraft. A few of the BTS staff members were seen waiting for him at the entrance of the plane. V posed in a white shirt, matching shorts, and sandals. He carried his brown bag and wore a mask.

V flashed the victory sign. Sharing the photo, V dropped an airplane and South Korean national flag emojis. In the next photo, V posed at the same spot and wrote, as translated by Instagram user bts_girlwithluv7, "Yes...".

In the second last picture, V shared a close-up shot of the pilot waiting to take off. He wrote, "I’ll hurry and get on (grinning face with sweat emoji)."

The last picture was a collage of the wound on his leg and another in which the injury was covered with two Pokemon-themed bandaids. He wrote, "Seems like I got excited because it’s the last day." However, it was clear if V meant the last day of the concert or the last day in Las Vegas.

V, who has been sharing clips of playing golf in Las Vegas, also reacted to a post of golfer Danielle Kang featuring the singer. Taking to Instagram, Danielle shared a clip as she played golf with V.

In the clip, after V played his shot, Danielle said, "He's like ''Let me show you'." Sharing the clip, Danielle wrote, "Good job V." Reacting to the post, V said, "Had a good workout! See you again."

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on Sunday wrapped their Permission to Dance On Stage tour at the Allegiant Stadium. The group also announced the release of their new album on June 10. BTS management agency BigHit Music shared on Weverse, "BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. We look forward to your love and support for BTS' new album."

The official BTS Twitter page also dropped an announcement teaser covering the journey of the band that started in 2013. The 50-second-long video flashed 'WE ARE BULLETPROOF' and '2022.6.10' towards the end of the clip. BTS released the song We Are Bulletproof : Part 2 in 2013 and followed it up with We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal, as a continuation of the previous track.

BT released their last album BE in December 2020. After that BTS released two back-to-back English singles Butter and Permission to Dance in May and July 2021.

