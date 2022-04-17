BTS PTD on Stage Las Vegas day 4: Jungkook and V share Cinderalla moment; Suga reacts to fans' 'Yoongi marry me' posters

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on Sunday held their final show of the Permission To Dance on Stage concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. ARMY, BTS fandom, was treated to several fun moments along with performances on--Life Goes On, Butter, Anpanman among others. (Also Read | BTS announces new album's release in June with a montage, ARMY asks if it is called We Are Bulletproof)

During the concert, Jin was seen with greenish-grey hair. Reacting to the hair colour, a fan wrote, "So Jin's hair is grey huh def could be spray or colour mousse cause the texture is different but let's see!" Sharing Jin's picture, a fan tweeted, "I took this picture tonight and I’m gonna need someone to convince me it’s not grey." A fan clarified with a photo, "No coz it was black during soundcheck." "It looks like spray rather than dye," added another person. "It's clearly sprayed. (I’m in the stadium)" tweeted ARMY.

Jin and Jungkook who always tease and fight with each other playfully were seen sharing a fun moment on the stage. During Life Goes On, Jin was seen jokingly giving Jungkook a punch on his face and the latter pretended to get hurt. Both of them started giggling after that. Incidentally, Jungkook often shares videos on Instagram as he practices boxing with his mentor.

During Butter, Jungkook forgot the choreography and was left in splits. In the segment, he was supposed to hold hands with Suga. However, he did some different steps. As Suga pointed out his spot, Jungkook was seen laughing.

omg jungkook did the wrong moves during butter pls look at his smile #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV pic.twitter.com/HRANjCUi0b — ◡̈ (@ssmileyy_twt) April 17, 2022

Jungkook and V continued goofing on stage. On day four, as shared by a fan the duo 'became each other's prince charming and Cinderella'. In a video shared on Twitter, at one point V was seen cleaning Jungkook's shoes. Later, Jungkook, too, pretended to put on a shoe on V's foot.

taekook became each other's prince charming and cinderella 🥺💓pic.twitter.com/NTLVov1TJS — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) April 17, 2022

During RM's ending-ment, he said, "This is our 12th show of PTD. I feel like a Cinderella and you know this could be ps because of your love. I feel like these days, I’m gaining some ages because I really used to reminisce the days in 2009 when I was just a student with family when I was in Las Vegas."

He also said, "In 2014 we were BTS but nobody knew us you know during the American hustle life, knocking on some stranger's doors asking to come to see our concert. Cleaning hotel rooms, that was tough."

As fans waved 'Yoongi marry me' posters, Suga said, "Welcome to Las Vegas that has a drive-through wedding." J-Hope praised Jin, who performed despite his surgery, "For Jin it was so different, seriously. To our Jin hyung (brother) who did his best even during practice to make sure our stage doesn’t look empty, I would be grateful if you all can give a big hand and shouts for him!"

Literally everyone is fighting for yoongi…YOONGI MARRY ME pic.twitter.com/2ayreOSycp — Angel⁷ ⋆ʚ♡ɞ⋆ (@BangtanILUV_7) April 17, 2022

Jin said, "J-Hope said very nice things about me, but honestly it’s true that I was a burden on the team." V added, "You’re not a burden, ok?" Jin continued, "Though I got injured because our team helped me like this, I was able to do a good stage."

At the end of the concert, BTS hinted at something special on June 10 this year. A new album was later confirmed by the group's agency Big Hit Music. BTS members, as revealed by J-Hope during their V Live session, are scheduled to return to South Korea on Monday.

