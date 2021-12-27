BTS: V sings along Knockin' On Heaven's Door while RM jams to it, members tease Jungkook. Watch

A new Bangtan Bomb was released on Sunday, showing the BTS members' preparation and nervousness ahead of their SBS News interview. The members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – appeared on the news show in July this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the appearance, BTS spoke about Butter's streak on the Billboard Hot 100, Permission to Dance and being appointed as Presidential Envoys of South Korea. The new Bangtan Bomb revealed that the members were extremely nervous before their appearance.

Suga, speaking to the camera, noted that it had been three years since they appeared on a news channel. The appearance not only made him happy but also motivated him to work harder. J-Hope confessed he was nervous and hoped to convey the group's message well.

Meanwhile, RM and V were seen shaking off their nerves with the help of international music. The rapper and singer were listening to Knockin' On Heaven's Door. While V played the song and sang along with it, the BTS leader was seen grooving to it. V was also seen singing along to Jason Mraz's Be Honest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Jimin requested fans to be understanding if he isn't good with his words and Jin was looking forward to sharing the news of their historic Billboard 100 streak through the channel. The video then shows snippets of the interview, with Jungkook being asked about BTS' new song. He was asked if the song would be in English or Korean and the singer replied with a strong ‘I don’t know.'

The moment instantly became the phrase of the day with his fellow members teasing him about it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: BTS: V gets a sweet review of his song Christmas Tree from J-Hope; singer thanks Our Beloved Summer team

BTS has had a memorable year. They held the top position of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for many weeks as their songs Butter, Butter Remix (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) and Permission to Dance, swept the big awards at the American Music Awards 2021 and bagged their second Grammy nomination for Butter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON