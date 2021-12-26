BTS: V gets a sweet review of his song Christmas Tree from J-Hope; singer thanks Our Beloved Summer team

BTS member J-Hope is all praise for V's new track Christmas Tree, which he sang for the K-drama Our Beloved Summer. The song released on Christmas Eve and has been recieving love from fans.

Taking to Weverse, J-Hope shared a screen grab of the song and shared his review of the song. “Whaaat even the instrumental is really good and all too,” he wrote, as translated by BTS fan account @btstranslation7 on Twitter.

On the other hand, on Christmas, V reached out to the team of Our Beloved Summer on Instagram and thanked them for letting him sing for the K-drama. The singer dropped the comment on a post shared by the show's lead actor Choi Woo-shik, who is also V's close friend.

In the picture, the team was seen on the sets of the show, even on Christmas. “Merry Christmas,” Choi Woo-shik captioned the picture. V took to the comments section and wrote, “Ooh it must be cold, everyone please hang in there and thank you for (having me sing) the OST.”

While the song has made BTS fans happy through Christmas, they were also heartbroken to learn that three of BTS members – RM, Jin and Suga – have been tested positive for Covid-19.

On Christmas Eve, Big Hit Music revealed that Suga tested positive but has shown no sign of symptoms. On Christmas, Saturday, the agency confirmed that RM and Jin's Covid-19 tests have also returned positive. While RM showed no symptoms, Jin has mild symptoms.

“Feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for Covid-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home,” Big Hit said in its statement regarding Jin. Fans have been praying for their speed recovery.

BTS recently returned from the US following their concerts and other engagements.

