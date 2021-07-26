BTS: V sparks Leonardo DiCaprio comparisons after cameo in Peakboy's Gyopo Hairstyle, fans say 'so iconic'

BTS singer V made a brief appearance in the music video of his friend Peakboy's new song Gyopo Hairstyle. The singer was seen serving an exotic drink to his friend in the video. While the cameo in itself became the talk of the town owing to V's style, his action in the music video left fans comparing him with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

In the video, BTS member V was seen holding up a blue-coloured drink and raising a toast. The gesture ignited memories of Leonardo DiCaprio's toast from The Great Gatsby. In the movie, Leonardo was seen holding a martini glass in his hand after he introduced himself as Gatsby to Tobey Maguire. The scene continues to be popular among Twitter users, who use gif versions of it on several occasions.

When V performed a similar gesture in the Gyopo Hairstyle music video, ARMY couldn't help but draw comparisons. Several fans took to Twitter and shared side-by-side pictures of the K-pop singer and the Hollywood actor to share their reactions. "Ahhhh Taehyung in the purple suit and doing leonardo dicaprios’s pose from the great gatsby pleaseeee he’s so adorable I love him !! And the song is such a vibe too def gonna add to my playlists," a fan said. Another said, "taehyung gives me this leonardo dicaprio's vibe pls."

The scene also reminded a few fans of Song Joong-ki's hit Korean drama Vincenzo. In the K-drama which was released earlier this year, Vincenzo was also seen raising a toast in a similar manner.

Besides BTS singer V, Peakboy's Gyopo Hairstyle also featured actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik in comical cameos. The five South Korean stars are a part of a group of friends, dubbed as Wooga Squad. Peakboy had confirmed that they will be a part of the music video earlier this year.