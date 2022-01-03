BTS: V speaks on new ability he wants to achieve in 2022, Suga reveals question that provokes him the most

BTS members have spoken about a host of topics concerning them in the past year and also this new year. In an interview, the group members spoke about an ability they would want to acquire this year, a question that provokes them, an alternate profession, among other questions.

In a video shared by Vogue Korea on YouTube, Jimin was asked about the words that impressed him the most in 2021. Replying to this, he said, “I remember the words, 'It's how it is'. Since the pandemic continues, lots of people are suffering and each person has different hardships and situations. I also went through some difficult times. I wanted to perform and met our fans too. So there was a time when I felt isolated. As time passed, I began to empathize with and felt the pain of the words, 'It's how it is'.”

In the special edition interview, Jungkook was asked about the words that he wants to hear the most in 2022. He responded, "Since there's no one who doesn't like compliments. I guess 'cool' would be the best. 'Cool' could be interpreted in various ways. It could mean the personality's cool or the performance on the stage is cool or the voice is cool. It can explain a lot of things, so I like the words, 'So cool'. So in 2022, I hope to hear such a word."

BTS' V was asked if he could obtain a new ability this year, what would he choose. He replied, “Besides music and dance, I want to get the ability to play the instruments well. When it comes to instruments, one has to invest lots of time into the songs they want to play and in the end, they can feel a huge sense of accomplishment. But, I don't know how to play instruments. I used to play the saxophone often back then, but I found out that it was too hard to play all the songs I love with just saxophone. So, whether it's trumpet, clarinet or violin, I'd like to play all the songs I like, so I assume I'd choose instruments.”

Next, J-Hope was asked what is the thing he has always been better at than others. He said, "When I meet people, I think I'm good at absorbing them. Whoever I meet, I tend to try to go along with them, and I kind of absorb things like a sponge. That would be what I'd call 'a thing I'm better at than others'."

Jin was asked what profession would he want to choose, if not his current one. He answered, "If I were to do something else as a profession, even though I don't sell stuff, I like to recommend things I got to friends around me. I haven't recommended anything to my members, but I think I'd like to work as a person who persuades that 'This is way better', so buy this one instead. A job of persuading that a certain product is better than others."

Suga was asked that if he were asked a question that provokes him the most, what would it be. "A question that provokes me? 'What can you accomplish if you're so lazy like that? What would you do with such laziness?' I think this kind of question quite provokes me. I do tend to try hard to live diligently and busily, but I'm still not satisfied, so I split my time even more. I hope to become a more diligent person, so those questions would provoke me."

Lastly, BTS leader RM was asked if he was mentioned in the textbook 50 years later, what sentence he would like there. He said, "If I'm to be included just 'There was this kind of person among K-pop idols'. I hope to be written as one of those 'examples'. A very unique person who loved music, worked hard and challenged on things. Just like that, I guess? If I were to be in the textbook, I think I should be an outliner." He concluded by saying, "We're already in the textbook, so it's fine."

Last year, BTS members had travelled to the US for four Los Angeles in-person concerts. They returned to South Korea in December. After that, BTS announced that they will be taking an 'extended period of rest', their first since 2019.

