BTS: When birthday boy V revealed his dad dreamt of beating a dragon in a game of pool before singer was born

BTS singer V turned 26 (international age) on Thursday, December 30. Like many South Koreans, the singer's parents too had a conception dream – formally known as taemong. The singer had revealed a couple of times that his father had a dream in which he beat a dragon and won a precious stone in return.

In the Korean tradition, either the mother-to-be or people close to the soon-to-be-born baby get the taemong. These dreams are believed to foretell 'the conception or birth of a child', the gender or their destiny.

Back in 2015, in a profile questionnaire for the magazine The Star, V had revealed that his father had a dream in which he played pool with a dragon and won. As reported by Koreaboo, the singer revealed, “My father had a bet with a dragon playing pool and won. He received a magic pearl and I came out of it.”

The singer again spoke about his dad's conception dream when he appeared with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook on the show SBS 2 O’Clock Escape Cultwo Show. A video, translated by a fan on YouTube, shows the singer dramatically reciting the dream.

“One day, my father had a dream of a dragon. He played a game of billiards with the dragon. He won the game, so it gave him its Yeouiju (a jewel that fulfills wishes, which was the dragon's prized possession),” he said.

On the occasion of his birthday this year, BTS fans across the globe have come up with different birthday projects to show their love for V. In India, a group has rented out billboards in different cities to play birthday ads for him. In South Korea, fans have gone all out – from stalls to inflated dolls – to make sure he has a memorable birthday.

