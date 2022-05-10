BTS' V steps out of his Seoul home to visit the countryside, tucks a flower behind his ear. See pics

BTS member V recently visited the countryside in South Korea and shared pictures. Taking to Instagram, V posted the photos as he clicked pictures of the flowers. (Also Read | BTS: Second part of track list for Proof unveiled, new song Run BTS revealed. See full list here)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photos, V wore a navy blue sweater and paired it with grey pants and sandals. He also accessorised with a brown belt and wore a mask.

In one of the photos, V is seen bending down and holding a flower. He tucked a yellow flower behind his ear in another picture. V had his back to the lens when the pictures were clicked. The singer also shared a picture of a dog peeking from behind a green gate.

BTS' V shared pictures on Instagram.

V posted photos of flowers on Instagram.

V shared the photos on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

V's visit comes after his fellow BTS members RM and J-Hope shared pictures as they too spent their day outdoors. Recently, RM shared pictures on Instagram as he took a walk amid nature. The rapper posted several photos as he sat on huge rocks. He also gave a glimpse of himself as he sat in front of a store and enjoyed wine. Reacting to the picture, V had commented in Korean, "Where are you?" RM replied with mountain emojis.

J-Hope shared pictures as he posed in front of buildings. As translated by Instagram user btsweverse_translation, J-Hope captioned the post, "Adult’s look." V asked him too, "Where are you?" He replied, "Of course, I’m at home."

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. Recently, the songs of CD 1 and CD 2 were revealed. They include new as well as BTS' old songs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The songs are Run BTS, Persona, Stay, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Cypher PT 3, Ego, Her, Filter, Friend, Singularity, 00:00, Euphoria, Dimple, Yet To Come, Born Singer, No More Dream, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Life Goes On, and Butter among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON