Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS' V steps out of his Seoul home to visit the countryside, tucks a flower behind his ear. See pics
music

BTS' V steps out of his Seoul home to visit the countryside, tucks a flower behind his ear. See pics

BTS: V visited the countryside and spent time amid nature. The singer shared pictures as he tucked a flower behind his ear. Check out the photos here.
BTS' V visited the countryside and spent time amid nature.
Published on May 10, 2022 02:13 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS member V recently visited the countryside in South Korea and shared pictures. Taking to Instagram, V posted the photos as he clicked pictures of the flowers. (Also Read | BTS: Second part of track list for Proof unveiled, new song Run BTS revealed. See full list here)

In the photos, V wore a navy blue sweater and paired it with grey pants and sandals. He also accessorised with a brown belt and wore a mask.

In one of the photos, V is seen bending down and holding a flower. He tucked a yellow flower behind his ear in another picture. V had his back to the lens when the pictures were clicked. The singer also shared a picture of a dog peeking from behind a green gate.

BTS' V shared pictures on Instagram.
V posted photos of flowers on Instagram.
V shared the photos on Monday.
RELATED STORIES

V's visit comes after his fellow BTS members RM and J-Hope shared pictures as they too spent their day outdoors. Recently, RM shared pictures on Instagram as he took a walk amid nature. The rapper posted several photos as he sat on huge rocks. He also gave a glimpse of himself as he sat in front of a store and enjoyed wine. Reacting to the picture, V had commented in Korean, "Where are you?" RM replied with mountain emojis.

J-Hope shared pictures as he posed in front of buildings. As translated by Instagram user btsweverse_translation, J-Hope captioned the post, "Adult’s look." V asked him too, "Where are you?" He replied, "Of course, I’m at home."

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. Recently, the songs of CD 1 and CD 2 were revealed. They include new as well as BTS' old songs.

The songs are Run BTS, Persona, Stay, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Cypher PT 3, Ego, Her, Filter, Friend, Singularity, 00:00, Euphoria, Dimple, Yet To Come, Born Singer, No More Dream, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Life Goes On, and Butter among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bts world bts bts video k-pop
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP