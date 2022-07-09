BTS' V, his Wooga Squad friends take walk on beach, pose for selfies in first teaser of In the Soop Friendcation. Watch

BTS member V, along with his Wooga Squad friends, actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik and musician Peakboy, take a walk on the beach laugh and click selfies in the first teaser of In the Soop Friendcation. Taking to its YouTube channel In The Soop TV, the team dropped the 'Official Teaser 1' on Friday. It showed the Wooga Squad members enjoying themselves at the beach. (Also Read | BTS: V and Choi Woo-shik go out ahead of Wooga Squad's In the Soop spin-off)

The video started with a view of the sea during winters. In the 30-second long clip, Hyung-sik was seen running towards the water with his arms wide open saying, "Wow, it's the sea." V aka Kim Taehyung was seen walking behind him. One of the members then said, “People are going to be fooled." Another person added, "They look like they are having fun."

Woo-shik also said, "These five guys go together and made something amazing." As the video ended, all of them huddled up for a selfie. They were laughing and giggling as they posed for the camera. All the Wooga Squad members were dressed in warm clothes and had masks on their faces. The show will be aired on July 22 on Disney+. Fans will be able to watch new episodes every Friday at 11 PM (KST) (7.30 pm IST).

Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote in the comments section, "So excited to see the Wooga Squad finally together again. And Taehyung being the baby of the group ahh can't wait!!" A person commented, "They look so happy, I really admire their friendship. I think this series will be very exciting and fun. I'm happy that Tae spends time with his friends and that they love him as much as he loves all of them." A fan said, "The way Taehyung was walking just gives me all the feels. It's like a scene from a movie. Can't wait to see the show. Wooga squad in the soop."

The show dropped the 'In the Soop Friendcation Official Poster 1'.

Recently, taking to its Twitter account, the show dropped the 'In the Soop Friendcation Official Poster 1'. In the photo, V, Woo-shik, Peakboy, Hyung-sik and Seo-joon sat on the floor as they posed for the lens. A glass wall stood in the background and the greenery and mountains were seen in the distance.

