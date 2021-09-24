Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: When Jungkook annoyed other members, asked them to stop eating fruits gifted by fans
music

BTS: When Jungkook annoyed other members, asked them to stop eating fruits gifted by fans

BTS members J-Hope and Jungkook once got into a fight after the singer asked his co-members not to eat the fruits he received from fans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 09:53 PM IST
BTS: Jungkook once annoyed fellow members after he asked them to not eat his fruits. 

BTS members are a close-knit group. However, they've also had a few fights over the years. While Jimin and V once fought over dumplings in the past, J-Hope and Jungkoo also fought over fruits once. 

Mention of the incident was first made during the Burn The Stage docu-series. J-Hope and Jungkook revisited the memory during their Wings tour as well. During an episode of Burn The Stage, when Jin and V got into a fight, J-Hope and Jungkook said they fought over a banana once. 

During an appearance on You Quiz on the Block, J-Hope and Jungkook shared details of the fight. J-Hope revealed, "I had a fight with Jungkook once. He'll know right away what it was about. I think it was a fan who gave bananas to Jungkook,” he said, before Jungkook clarified that it was a fruit basket. 

“During the debut years, fans' gifts are very rare and precious. It's so precious! There were so many fruits but then it disappeared in a flash! So I thought I should do something, so I told them to stop eating them. I told them to stop eating them because they were for me. So the members were annoyed. So at that moment, Hobi hyung was eating the banana but then he spat it out and...” Jungkook said before J-Hope interjected, “Threw it to Jungkook (laughs) Thinking of it now, I feel so sorry.” 

RELATED STORIES

Also read: BTS gift Coldplay modernised hanboks ahead of My Universe release, fans wonder if it was Jungkook's idea

BTS has come a long way since their debut. The members have not only released multiple albums but have also bagged a Grammy nomination. This year, BTS released numerous singles. These include Butter, Permission to Dance and My Universe, which dropped on Friday. 

The new track is a collaboration between Coldplay and BTS. While the song was released with a lyrical video, the actual music video is expected to release soon as well. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts bts video bts pic bts world k-pop k-pop star k-pop music
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sona Mohapatra puts together an all-woman music band for a recent project

6

Kareena steps out with Babita, Alia visits Ranbir's under-construction home

Manan Bhardwaj: Every composer is a singer first, so it was an organic transition for me

Daler Mehndi: Let’s celebrate the fact that we are safe and alive
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP