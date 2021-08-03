Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS: When Jungkook faked a fall after Jin cast a 'Harry Potter' spell on him, watch

BTS members were seen channelling their inner Harry Potter during their concert at the Wembley Stadium in 2019.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 07:00 AM IST
BTS members Jin and Jungkook.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are fans of the Harry Potter franchise. The K-pop group has time and again spoken about their love for the fantasy novels and movies, with Jin also expressing his wish to visit Hogwarts one day.

However, BTS channelled Harry Potter at the Wembley Stadium, in 2019. The members were in the London stadium as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. During their concert, the members were seen using ARMY Bombs as wands and casting spells.

BTS' oldest member, Jin began it all by prompting Jungkook to be his subject and had cast a spell on him. He screamed, "Stupefy" which -- in the Harry Potter world -- would render the victim unconscious. Jungkook played along with Jin and even faked a fall.

Jimin followed with a "Lumos Solem," lifting the ARMY bomb and flashing the light. Soon, J-Hope, RM and V also followed.

According to Koreaboo, during a 2017 fan sign event, a fan presented RM with a post-it with each Harry Potter house and requested him to sort each member into a house. The BTS leader placed himself and Jin in Gryffindor, picked J-Hope and V for Hufflepuff, chose Jungkook for Ravenclaw, and opted Slytherins for Jimin and Suga.

BTS have been busy with numerous activities lately. They released two new English tracks, Butter and Permission to Dance, in the past two months. Both the songs have featured on the Top 10 list of Billboard Hot 100.

A few members also hosted VLive sessions and interacted with the fandom. J-Hope hosted a VLive session in which he was seen dancing to numerous tracks. Jungkook hosted a mini-concert and entertained fans. Meanwhile, during V's live session, RM made a cameo and surprised fans.

