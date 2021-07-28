BTS: When RM lost his passport in Sweden and was forced to return to South Korea

It is no secret that BTS leader RM is known to lose things. Back in 2019, the rapper had confessed he had lost over 33 AirPods already. However, not many might know that RM had lost his passport while travelling from Sweden to Finland in 2016 with his fellow BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The seven-member K-pop group was shooting for their variety show Bon Voyage season 1. BTS members were given an itinerary in which they were supposed to cover Norway, Sweden and Finland in the span of 10 days.

Through the trip, a few members lost and found their things. While Jimin forgot his bag in a bus, Suga had forgotten his iPad at the room BTS was staying in only to learn that Jungkook had picked it up and kept it safe. However, nothing came close to RM losing his passport. During their stay in Stockholm, RM realised he lost his passport and had to visit the South Korean embassy.

After he completed his documentation, he regrouped with the members for a cruise from Sweden to Finland. However, the production team informed RM and the BTS members that he has to cut short his trip and return home. "What a bummer," RM reacted after he was informed. "I can't go? I didn't expect that," he added. Although RM returned, he sent them a video message, asking them to have fun.

Also read: BTS: When Jimin and V's fight over dumplings lasted for two weeks, duo said 'everyone was frustrated'

BTS has been busy with their music lately. The group has released two songs, Butter and Permission to Dance, in the last two months. While Butter has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart yet again this week, Permission to Dance took the seventh spot after debuting at the top spot last week.