BTS: When RM was asked to pick between continuing as K-pop group's leader and going solo

BTS member RM has proved time and again that he is a great leader. He has been leading the K-pop group, comprising members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, for over eight years now. However, he was once pranked into believing that he wasn't doing a good job.

Back in 2014, during a special on Mnet's 4 Things Show, Bang Si-hyuk (also known as Bang PD), the founder of Big Hit Entertainment, decided to call RM to his office and shout at him, as a part of a prank.

A nervous RM walked into his office, with Suga and J-Hope, who were in on Bang PD's plan, already in the room. Meanwhile, other BTS members were watching from another room. As soon as the impromptu meeting began, RM was pulled up for various reasons. It went to the extent that Bang PD said that he was slacking off instead of producing music.

While RM tried to reason, Bang PD turned to Suga and J-Hope, asking them how many songs they've produced. While Suga said three, J-Hope revealed he was working on one at that point.

RM patiently listened, with his head bowed down, as Bang PD lectured him. He reached a point wherein he said, “If you're going to be like this, why don't you just go solo?” RM refused to respond. However, Bang PD continued with the subject.

“Will you be okay without going solo?” he asked. RM responded, “Yes”. “You're not wanting to go solo are you?” Bang PD asked again. “No”, came RM's reply. “Let me ask you again, solo or Bangtan Boys?” he finally asked. “Bangtan,” RM replied instantly.

Soon, RM was informed it was a prank and his fellow BTS members rushed out of hiding to see if he was crying. "I was not aware (of the hidden camera) at all. They acted really well. There was a camera so how come I didn't realise it?" RM said, in the post-prank interview. “I didn't see any hints. I thought my observation skills are quite good,” he added.

BTS lately have been enjoying the success of their track Butter. They also recently released a remixed version of the song with Megan Thee Stallion.