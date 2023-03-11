Can RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' make history and bring home an Oscar for India?

The Indian film industry has been on a quest for an Oscar win since A.R. Rahman's historic victory for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009. The latest sensation to grace the industry, RRR, has garnered massive popularity since its release, with "Naatu Naatu" at the forefront. The song, performed midway through the film, is a celebration of Indian culture and pride. It features a rustic percussion beat and showcases the inner energy and stamina of the characters.

In an interview with Goldderby, M.M. Keeravani said, “This is what we are, let us present ourselves with what we’ve learned, what we know, what we enjoyed in our childhood,” about the cultural pride that drives the characters. It’s “an earthly beat, a rustic percussion. So let us enjoy this beat, this 6/8 signature beat talking about all the things we enjoy, all the things we feel energetic and feel high about, all the things that belong to the motherland, and everything about us. So just look at us. It’s kind of exhibiting and displaying and showcasing their inner energy, packed with lots of stamina.”

From Golden Globe to Oscars

"Naatu Naatu" has already received numerous international awards, including Best Song at the Golden Globe Awards, the first Indian song to do so. Its presence on the Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song can be attributed to its success at the Golden Globes. The song's popularity has spread worldwide, with many renowned celebrities, K-Pop sensation Jungkook, was also seen vibing on the song in one of his latest live on Weverse. (Also Read: BTS’ Jungkook grooves to Naatu Naatu during live, says RRR 'in cutest way')

"Naatu Naatu" became a TikTok phenomenon months before the movie's U.S. release, with a short clip of the song and the "hook step" dance performed by the film's leads, Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. American audiences were captivated by the tune, further enhancing the film's popularity.

Will "Naatu Naatu" win the Oscar?

While winning an Oscar may seem like a far-fetched dream for RRR fans, the film has already overcome numerous odds to earn nominations. With "Naatu Naatu" being one of the most popular movie songs of 2022, there is a possibility it could make history by becoming the first Indian song to win an Oscar in 13 years.

