Cardi B confirms breakup from Offset, reveals she's single during live video: 'I am curious for a new life, I'm excited'

Cardi B has revealed that she is single in a new Instagram Live, thus confirming her breakup with rapper Offset. In her latest Instagram Live on Monday, the Up singer shared that she is unsure if her fans have been getting clues from her previous live sessions, but she is not sure how to 'tell the world' that she is single now. (Also read: Cardi B steals the show at TikTok's ‘In The Mix’ global music event in Arizona)

Cardi B's Instagram Live

Cardi B and husband Offset have separated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her latest Instagram Live, Cardi B said, "I don't know if y'all have been getting clues from me from my live, I mean... or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music. When it comes to events and stuff, I don't think its true, I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now. But I have been afraid to like... not afraid but I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But this has been for a minute now and I just feel like this is a sign. So, I wanna start 2024 afresh... open. I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

About Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017, and have two children- daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. A few days ago, it was reported that both Cardi B and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram. The singer also shared some cryptic messages via her Instagram Story, which read: “You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships,” she wrote on one story, which was followed by, “I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Cardi also surprised fans when she made her runway debut in a blue fur coat at Balenciaga’s fall 2024 show in Los Angeles. “Yesterday was a dream! I had too much fun storming your runway!” she wrote on Instagram. Offset was noticeably absent at the show.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.