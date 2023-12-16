Cardi B's Twitter rant targets ex-husband Offset

Things got messy online late Friday night as Cardi B unleashed a tirade of anger towards her ex-husband Offset, targeting him on X (formerly Twitter) with blistering accusations and threats.

Cardi B and Offset parted ways after 6 years of marriage amid cheating rumors(Mark Von Holden / Invision / Associated Press)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fueled by what appears to be mounting frustration and hurt, Cardi's tweets were blunt and unforgiving. "@OffsetYRN you a b***h a*s n***a...and trust me imma f**kin take it there," she wrote, followed by, “Muf**as will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn,” she ranted.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The fiery language didn't stop there. Cardi hopped on Instagram Live, her voice thick with emotion as she tearfully addressed Offset's alleged deceitfulness. "Cause you a f**king talk to a n***a and a m*thaf**ka will play in your f**king face over and over and over and over again," she said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“And still be like, 'watch. Watch what I'm about to do. Watch what I'm about to say.' And it's so f**king sad that a n***a-yo this n***a really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident,” she continued.

ALSO READ| Chrisean Rock and Cardi B's ex Offset were together on night of Blueface's cheating accusation: Report

“He like to play games with me because he knows I'm not an easy girl,” Cardi shared, detailing how Offset's actions feel particularly painful when she's not at her strongest.

The outburst comes on the heels of accusations levelled by rapper Blueface, who alleged that his child's mother, Chrisean Rock, had been involved with Offset. This, coupled with sightings of Offset with model London Perry, seemingly fuelled Cardi's anger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Yesterday, I could have been out. I could have been chilling," she said.

ALSO READ| Will Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 sit as Billboard 200's No 1?

“He knows I'm in my house. He knows that I'm chilling. He knows I'm not doing the most, and I really been sparing you. I really been sparing you. You been f**king feeling yourself you b**ch as na because of your b**ch as album and s**t and you really been f**king been doing me dirty after so many f**king years that I m*therf**king helped your a*s. Not even a f**king thank you that I got from you b**ch a*s.”

Offset has yet to publicly respond to Cardi.