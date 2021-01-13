Casanova music video: Tiger Shroff's love affair with Michael Jackson and autotune continues. Watch

Tiger Shroff's second single is out. Titled Casanova, it is about how a philandering man turns to monogamy after setting his eyes on a certain woman.

With his unrestricted use of the auto-tuner and some Michael Jackson dance moves, Tiger attempts to woo the woman in the song's video. He is dressed in all black (and sometimes in all white) but shows off his bare chest and chiselled abs at all times.

Sample some lyrics from the song:

Change my feelings all the time

So girl you better change my mind

Yea I ain't gonna waste more time

Cos these girls they want me all the time now heyyy.

Yea I'm makin that money babyyy,

Sharing the video on his brand new YouTube channel, he wrote, "‘I was a Casanova before I saw you girl’. Happy to present to you my second single, ‘Casanova’ as the very first video on my Official YouTube channel. Would love to hear your feedback in the comments below! Also do let me know what kind of content would you like to see on this channel. Thank You for always supporting me with all the love and appreciation. I do what I do because of you all, this one's for you."

The song is composed by Avitesh Shrivastava while the music video is directed by Punit Malhotra of Student of the Year 2 fame. This is Tiger's second song after last year's Unbelievable. The song had made it to the Billboard Top Triller Global charts. While unveiling it on social media, Tiger had said, “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. It's been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and i’m excited to share this humble effort with you."

Tiger will soon be seen in Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. His last release was 2019's War, which became the top grosser of the year.