Celebrities and fans pour homage to Tina Turner's death at 83

Legendary rock 'n' roll icon Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83, leaving the world in mourning.

Jessica Rawls of Houston blows a kiss to a portrait of the late singer Tina Turner at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. Turner died Tuesday at 83 after a long illness. Rawls said that "if it wasn't for [Turner] I don't know how I would have gotten out of my abusive marriage." AP/PTI(AP05_25_2023_000006B)(AP)

The dynamic rock queen’s representative confirmed the news to Sky News, stating that Turner died at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, "after a long illness." Paying tribute to her remarkable musical legacy, a spokesperson described her as a music legend and a role model.

The announcement of Turner's death was also made on her Instagram page, where a statement celebrated her music and passion for life. The heartfelt message concluded by expressing condolences to her family and emphasizing that Tina's music would live on.

“Tina we will miss you dearly,” the post ends.

Turner's career is an unforgettable tale in the realm of rock music. After a successful partnership with her ex-husband, producing iconic hits like "Proud Mary" and "River Deep, Mountain High," she embarked on a solo journey with her 1984 album, "Private Dancer." This marked a defining moment in her career and led to her becoming one of the most influential artists of the '80s and beyond.

Billboard hailed the Swiss Singer’s comeback as one of the greatest in music history. Turner accumulated 12 Grammy Awards, earned two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and graced the cover of Rolling Stone as the first female artist. Her life has been chronicled through three memoirs, an acclaimed Broadway musical, and the 2021 documentary "Tina."

In recent years, the Grammy Award winner faced several health challenges, including a diagnosis of intestinal cancer in 2016 and kidney failure that necessitated a transplant the following year. She is survived by her husband Erwin Bach and two children, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner, whom she adopted during her marriage to ex-husband Ike Turner.

Sadly, her eldest son Craig passed away at the age of 59 in 2018, and another son, Ronnie, passed away at 62 in December 2022.

Celebrities from various fields are taking to social media to pour honor and heartfelt messages to the late singer.

"Schitt's Creek" creator and star Dan Levy shared a clip of his onscreen character performing Turner's 1989 hit "The Best," emphasizing her immense influence.

Angela Bassett, who earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Turner in the biopic "What's Love Got To Do With It," shared an emotional tribute, revealing the last words Turner spoke to her.

Former United States President Barack Obama paid homage on Twitter, emphasizing that Turner's light would never fade.

Current United States President Joe Biden posted a heartfelt Twitter stating she was ‘simply the best.’

Fellow artists like Ciara and George Takei expressed their gratitude for Turner's inspiration and impact, while rock icon Mick Jagger remembered her as a wonderful friend who provided guidance during his early years.

Fans pour in tributes for Tina Turner:

