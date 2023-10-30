Charlie Puth pays tribute to Matthew Perry with See You Again and Friends theme songs, fans call it ‘beyond beautiful’

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has paid an emotional tribute to actor Matthew Perry during his concert in Melbourne, Australia. Taking to social media platforms, several fans shared clips as Charlie sang the Friends theme song as well as the See You Again track. See You Again is by rapper Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie. (Also Read | Adele stops concert to pay tribute to Matthew Perry)

Charlie dedicates songs to Matthew

Charlie Puth gave a tribute to Matthew Perry.

Matthew became a favourite across generations after playing the role of Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends. Charlie paid a heart-warming tribute by playing a piano version of the show's theme song 'I'll be there for You' in his concert on Sunday. Before singing, he said, "I want to dedicate this song to another song, and if it makes you think of a person, that's who it's dedicated to. Does this mean anything to you?"

Fans react to Charlie's gesture

Sharing the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan wrote, "Charlie Puth mixed the theme song of Friends with See You Again as a tribute to Matthew. This is beyond beautiful." A comment read, "You are the sweetest Charlie. RIP Matthew Perry." "My heart is so full and broken all at once," said an X user.

About Matthew

Matthew was found dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. A day after his death at the age of 54, his family released a statement. Speaking exclusively with People, Matthew's family members said, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

He was raised by his father, John Bennett Perry, mother, Suzanne Morrison, and stepfather, Dateline journalist Keith Morrison. Matthew who has five siblings from his parents' later marriages, grew up in Ottawa, Canada, with his mother before moving to California to live with his father as a teenager.

Matthew's career

He became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom. Matthew also appeared in other television series such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On and The Odd Couple. He scored two Emmy nominations in 2003 and 2004 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Joe Quincy in The West Wing.

