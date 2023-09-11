Charlie Robison: Net worth, songs and more about the country singer

Charlie Robison's death at just 59 years of age, came as big shock to country music lovers across the United States. Robison died on Sunday at a hospital in San Antonio after suffering cardiac arrest and other complications.

Country music artist Charlie Robison(AP)

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends. My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children and our family," read a Facebook post by Robison's wife Kristen.

In 2018, Robison had retired from the profession after a medical complication led to surgery in his throat, leaving him unable to sing.

"Therefore, with a very heavy heart I am officially retiring from the stage and studio,” he had shared with his fans on Facebook.

Career and songs

Robison started his career in the late 1980s, with bands like Two Hoots and a Holler. Later he formed his own band called Millionaire Playboys. “Bandera" was his first solo album. He went on to create popular albums like Life of the Party, Step Right Up,

Good Times, Beautiful Day etc. High Life was his last album and was released in 2013.

Some of his popular songs are New Year's Day, My Hometown, El Cerrito Place, Loving County, Good Times, Sunset Boulevard, John O'Reilly and Barlight.

Net worth

According to CelebrityNetWorth, at the time of his death, Robison's net worth was $4 million.

Family

Robison is survived by his wife, Kristen Robison, four children and stepchildren. He shares three children with his first wife Emily Strayer whom he divorced in 2008.

