Coke Studio Bharat 2: Diljit Dosanjh debuts new song about falling in love, also features The Quick Style. Watch

The first song from the second season of Coke Studio Bharat is here, and it seems like Diljit Dosanjh has delivered yet another banger! This time, the singer teams up with The Quick Style for the track titled Magic. (Also read: Coke Studio Bharat 2: Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal, MC Square in new season) Diljit Dosanjh's new song is out!

About the song

The new song, which was released by the official YouTube channel of Coke Studio India on Friday, sees Diljit belting out a peppy and mellowed number on first attractions and how that initial feeling of love overpowers the mind. The official logline adds, “Relive the moment of your first infatuation, the moment of falling in love through the depth of your eyes with the your universe rendered listless. Uplifting this song with their electrifying presence ‘The Quick Style’, make you groove and an add a whole lot of heart to the first song of Coke Studio Bharat 2024.”

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

In the song, Diljit is seen in an oversized black shirt and a bright red turban as he matches steps with members of The Quick Style. The Punjabi song talks about how the feeling of love and attraction has left the lover with sleepless nights, as if in a state of no control over the senses. The only magic is in that constant thought of the beloved.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the song, a fan commented, “Diljit is truly a rockstar. Loved this track.” A second fan added, “Wow quick style + Diljit sir and Punjabi vibes!” A comment read, “What a fresh track from Coke Studio India! Everything from the addictive beats to the top-notch cinematography make this song so technically sound. Diljit's voice and The Quick Style's dance moves are the combo we didn't know we needed but know that we have it, we want more of it! Definitely need more Punjabi songs this season! Well done Team Coke Studio India.”

Some of the other artists who will unveil new music this season are Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Digvijay Singh, Kanishk Seth, Cyli Khare and MC Square.

Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia said "We're delighted to announce the launch of Coke Studio Bharat season 2.0 which will continue to celebrate the richness of regional music of Bharat. We will strive to provide a platform to emerging, independent artists this season in partnership with some established iconic names. The soundtracks have been curated to capture the spirit of a young, energetic and optimistic Bharat."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place