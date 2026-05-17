Dara wins Eurovision 2026: 5 things on Bulgarian singer after sensational victory with Bangaranga song

Dara, 27, became one of the biggest breakout stars of Eurovision 2026 after she secured a surprise victory for Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

Dara from Bulgaria holds up the trophy on stage in front of the audience after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna. She won with the song "Bangaranga". (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

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Bulgaria won its first-ever Eurovision victory with an impressive performance in the 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest final. The young and gifted musician DARA made hundreds of thousands of music enthusiasts from Europe and beyond talk about Bulgaria with her passionate energy and avant-garde vision.

DARA's visually explosive performance and strong televote support pushed Bulgaria to the top in what reports indicate has been one of the contest’s most competitive finals in recent years.

Read more: Ireland, Spain and more boycott Eurovision over Israel's inclusion

5 things on DARA and her victory at Eurovision 2026

1. DARA gave Bulgaria one of its biggest Eurovision moments ever. DARA or Darina's victory marked a landmark achievement for Bulgaria, which had previously come close to winning Eurovision multiple times but never secured the top prize.

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{{^usCountry}} DARA's entry to Eurovision was after a 4-year absence from the contest's stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DARA's entry to Eurovision was after a 4-year absence from the contest's stage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bulgaria debuted on the Eurovision stage in 2005 with the band Kaffe with the English-language song "Lorraine." Although the premiere did not advance to the final, it marked Bulgaria's entry into the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bulgaria debuted on the Eurovision stage in 2005 with the band Kaffe with the English-language song "Lorraine." Although the premiere did not advance to the final, it marked Bulgaria's entry into the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. ‘Bangaranga’ became an instant viral hit. DARA performed a song named “Bangaranga" for her final performance at the Eurovision 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. ‘Bangaranga’ became an instant viral hit. DARA performed a song named “Bangaranga" for her final performance at the Eurovision 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The singer described it as "pop music with folklore bones." Bangaranga is a pounding party tune inspired by kukeri, an old Bulgarian festival in which men wander around villages clothed in furry costumes complete with bells and animal masks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer described it as "pop music with folklore bones." Bangaranga is a pounding party tune inspired by kukeri, an old Bulgarian festival in which men wander around villages clothed in furry costumes complete with bells and animal masks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The precise meaning of "bangaranga" became a running joke throughout the evening. Dara claimed that "bangaranga is a special energy that everyone has got in themselves, a feeling that everything is possible." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The precise meaning of "bangaranga" became a running joke throughout the evening. Dara claimed that "bangaranga is a special energy that everyone has got in themselves, a feeling that everything is possible." {{/usCountry}}

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She said, “If 'Bangaranga' can be the song that makes someone in Manchester or Edinburgh or Brighton pull out their phone and look up Bulgaria – look up its music, its coast, its literature, its people – then I've already achieved something real.”

Read more: Eurovision 2026: How much money will winner Bulgaria’s Dara actually get? Prize revealed

3. Dara was already a rising star before Eurovision. According to Independent News, DARA rose to fame through the Bulgarian edition of The X Factor and later releasing several successful pop singles.

She was signed to “one of the biggest” labels in Bulgaria at sixteen and has since continued her journey in music. She has released music in Bulgarian, in English, in whatever language a feeling demands.

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DARA is known for her hits such as, Thunder” and “Call Me.”

She has also mentored the next generation of artists as a coach on The Voice of Bulgaria in 2021 and 2022.

4. DARA was diagnosed with ADHD. The Eurovision winner told The Independent that she was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult.

Her latest album, ADHDARA, was released last year and was the most “personal” album yet. It was a tribute to her diagnosis.

“That album was about owning every contradictory part of yourself: the chaos, the sensitivity, the fire. It was terrifying and liberating in equal measure. And now here I am, taking all of that to Eurovision in Vienna, representing Bulgaria,” DARA said.

5. DARA holds specialization in folklore singing. DARA attended the National School of Arts in Varna, where she was taught about the Bulgarian folklore singing. She said, “I specialized in folklore singing, which might surprise people who hear 'Bangaranga' for the first time.”

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She emphasized that she grew up with music and said, “that training in traditional Bulgarian vocal technique, with all its microtones and emotional rawness, is absolutely in my DNA. It shaped the way I hear music and the way I use my voice, even when I'm making something that sounds nothing like folklore.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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