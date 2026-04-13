Indian techie lands Microsoft job in Ireland after 850 applications, says ‘never give up’ after 1.5 years of struggle

An Indian tech professional recently shared his long and difficult journey to landing a job at Microsoft in Ireland, revealing the reality behind months of uncertainty, rejection and perseverance. An Indian techie secured a Microsoft job after 850+ applications and shared his struggle. (Instagram/deerghkataria)

(Also read: Indian techie says quitting $250K Microsoft US job improved his quality of life: 'I have a cook and driver now')

Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Deergh Kataria posted about finally joining Microsoft after submitting more than 850 job applications and attending 13 interviews. His post quickly drew attention online as he opened up about the struggles he faced over the past year and a half.

In the caption, Kataria reflected on how surreal the moment felt. He wrote, “850+ applications and 13 interviews later! Joined Microsoft today and yeah it is April 1st. Still can't believe whether it's reality or a joke?”

He also explained why he had been missing from social media for a long time. “For the people who were wondering why I have been MIA for the past 1.5 years and stopped making content online. All I will say is that there is a version of reality nobody shows you online. Social media is fake. Everyone's a liar. That's the sole reason I disappeared.”

‘Nobody sees the sleepless nights’ Kataria described the intense challenges he experienced while searching for a job during what he called one of the toughest hiring periods in recent years.

“The process was everything I never showed you, the sleepless nights, the stress and all the days I doubted every step I made,” he wrote.

He also spoke about the uncertainty of living abroad while searching for work. “In one of the worst job markets of all time with a fear of being alone in a foreign country with visa problems. Everything against me, you name it.”

Despite the obstacles, Kataria said persistence eventually paid off. “Nevertheless, turns out the best things really do come through on the days that feel the least believable!”

He ended the message with a note of encouragement for others facing difficult phases in life. “Wishing everybody the best of luck with their journey and to everyone who is struggling through something in life. Even if no one sees your struggles, I see them. In this entire chapter of life, if I have learned one thing, that is no matter what happens never give up!”

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