Darshan Raval: I don’t want to show my vulnerabilities to my fans during my live performances

Even as Delhi witnessed frequent flood threats due to heavy rains, nothing could stop singer Darshan Raval from performing live for his fans and leaving them asking for more. Talking to us soon after the concert, the singer tells us that he was sure about doing the show without any apprehensions or safety concerns. “My management always ensures the safety of everyone — me and my fans — especially during monsoon. They would never plan or agree to any concert if it’s not safe from every point of view,” he notes.

Darshan Raval performed at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Delhi.

The singer, who was at his energetic best while performing at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in the Capital, adds that coming to Delhi has always been an overwhelming experience for him. “This time also, the kind of energy I witnessed during my performance was magical. It just pushes you to do a little more for your fans. I got to meet so many of them who had come from far off places and they had posters for me in their hands. These fans are my inspiration... they give me the strength to create more and better music each time, and to keep moving no matter how hard it is,” says Raval.

Besides the Delhi event, Raval has been on a concert spree with back-to-back live performances, videos of which have gone viral on social media. While the singer looks all energised, enthralling and interacting with his fans, he confesses that situation behind-the-stage has not been that good.

The 28-year-old reveals that he had been struggling for a normal lifestyle, and hence had several breakdowns during this time. “Since you’re travelling and performing every day, you can’t sleep enough or eat properly. And this is not about a day or two, but three-four months at stretch. This hectic schedule takes a toll on you. I had a lot of mental breakdowns while performing but I didn’t want my fans to know about it. I did not want them to see this side of me,” he admits.

On why he prefers to keep this side of his life away from his fans, Raval says it’s a conscious decision. He elaborates, “I don’t want to show my vulnerabilities to them because if they are coming to see me after a 12-hour journey, there is a certain way they want to see me. I can’t spoil it for them. However, I show my vulnerability through my songs and tell them what I have been through. As for the breakdowns, I think that’s my journey and my fight.”

That being said, the singer mentions that it’s not just the live performances that kept him occupied, as he had simultaneously been working on his new album, Dard, and its first song released recently. And since Raval was running on a tight schedule, he admits experiencing a block. “I had a lot of time to create my last album during the pandemic, but this one was not easy because I was constantly travelling for last seven months. I made tons and tons of songs in the most difficult situations, and scraped them. When you perform everyday, you start feeling like a robot aur emotions khatam ho jaate hain. Aap auto mode par chale jaate ho. That’s what happened with me and I had to let go of all the burden and become normal,” shares the singer-songwriter, adding that his family and friends helped him come out of that phase.

“I decided to cut off from the world and spend time with my loved ones. I started behaving like normal human beings. Time is the only thing I don’t have, so, I found solace in small things like catching up with friends, playing night games, watching series and travelling. I let go of the pressures of social media, number of followers I have, how much people are waiting for my songs, their expectations from me and stuff life that,” recalls Raval.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Syeda Eba Fatima Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City....view detail