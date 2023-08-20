‘I want to marry her’: Deranged stalker enters Taylor Swift's Tribeca building, gets arrested

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stalking Taylor Swift and entering her Tribeca building. Ashley Arbour was arrested on Friday, August 18, and charged with two counts of trespassing, according to court papers. He has been accused of entering the singer’s Big Apple digs.

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Saturday, August 19, Ashley spoke with New York Post, saying, “I was disappointed. I love her. I want to marry her. I want her to be my anchor — someone that will have me stay put. I never had someone that kept me grounded.”

Ashley grew up in Michigan. He revealed that he boarded a Greyhound bus from Atlanta to meet Taylor. He even claimed he was previously in a relationship with her.

Ashley has been accused of ringing the bell at Taylor’s house until someone opened the door. As he walked inside the building, a resident asked him what he was doing. When he spoke of Taylor, the woman asked him to go outside, ring the bell and wait for someone to answer. Ashley complied, only to find the NYPD waiting for him.

‘She is truly the only one that understands me’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the interview, the homeless man said he wanted to be with Taylor because “she’s like most nurturing, like she is me except she is a woman.” “She is truly the only one that understands me,” he said. He added, “I know she knows I don’t mean any harm. I’d never hit a woman. I would not harm her — no, absolutely not.”

Ashley expressed his disappointment over never being at any of Taylor’s concerts. “I have not been that lucky,” he said, adding, “I’m of sound mind. I was a little crazier when I was younger.”

Ashley went on to say that he was not planning to return to the residence of the singer. “No, no. They told me to stay away from her place,” he said. He added that he would probably “stay in the area, rummage through the garbage for food.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I’m a very determined fellow sometimes to my detriment. You gotta go for it when it comes to love because I don’t want to live in regret. That’s the worst. You are just sitting there like I could have done this, I should have done this. It’s a black hole,” Ashley said.

He concluded, ““I love you Taylor. I want to spend the rest of my life making you happy, making you laugh and making up for the — what’s that word you use? Foolish behavior I expelled when I was 17. I love you.”

This incident comes shortly after hundreds of Taylor’s fans swarmed her as she left a restaurant on Long Beach Island in New Jersey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON