Detroit goes wild as Ed Sheeran surprises the audience with Eminem for electrifying collab

Detroit was set ablaze on Saturday night as Ed Sheeran pulled off an epic surprise during his concert at Ford Field. The crowd of around 65,000 fans went wild when hoodie-clad Eminem appeared on stage, joining Sheeran for an impromptu two-song performance.

Singer Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York, U.S., June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid(REUTERS)

The unexpected collaboration kicked off with an electrifying rendition of Eminem's iconic track "Lose Yourself." As Sheeran belted out the lyrics, the hometown hero, Eminem, seamlessly picked up where he left off, igniting the already enthusiastic audience to stand and cheer.

"Detroit, stand up!" Eminem exclaimed, connecting with the fervent fans who were already on their feet, collectively losing their minds. It was a historic moment as the Detroit rapper made a surprise guest appearance during Sheeran's concert, leaving the crowd gasping with excitement.

Sheeran, overwhelmed by the energy of the moment, took a brief pause to address the roaring crowd. "Can I just say one thing?" he asked, pointing towards Eminem. "He was gonna come on and do one song, and I said, 'you can't come on in Detroit and just do one song.' Do you want another song?"

The duo then launched into a captivating duet, performing Em's 2000 hit "Stan," with Sheeran flawlessly channeling the role of Dido. The crowd soaked up every electrifying moment, savoring the collision of two musical powerhouses.

As the performance came to a close, Eminem expressed his gratitude to Sheeran and professed his love for Detroit. The two artists embraced, and Eminem raised his fist to the adoring crowd before being lowered beneath the stage.

For many attendees, it was their first glimpse of Eminem in person, and the atmosphere was electric. The rumors of Eminem's appearance had been circulating all day, heightening the anticipation among fans. The surprise cameo marked Eminem's first public appearance since his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and his first surprise performance in Detroit since his memorable collaboration with Drake in 2016.

The concert continued with Sheeran's signature high-energy performance, but the magic of the Eminem surprise lingered in the air. To pay tribute to the Detroit legend, Sheeran donned a Detroit Lions jersey with "Mathers" and the number 5 on the back during the encore.

Sheeran's Ford Field concert was an unforgettable experience, with the talented singer-songwriter captivating the massive crowd throughout the two-hour, 20-minute performance. His seamless blend of pop and rock kept fans enthralled as he effortlessly commanded the stage.

The night featured a spectacular production, with a center stage surrounded by towering spires adorned with large guitar pick-shaped video screens. Sheeran's performance showcased his extensive repertoire, from his latest album "-" to beloved hits like "Thinking Out Loud" and "Shape of You."

The Eminem surprise elevated an already monumental night, leaving fans buzzing with excitement as they spilled out onto the streets of Detroit. Although official attendance figures were yet to be released, the concert is expected to rank as one of the largest in Ford Field's history, surpassed only by Garth Brooks' monumental show in 2020.

