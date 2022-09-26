Dhanashree Verma says Neha Kakkar's O Sajna is 'even better' than Falguni Pathak's original Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma, who feature alongside Neha Kakkar in the music video of her latest track O Sajna, have defended the song against the recent backlash. Neha's song is a recreation of Falguni Pathak's 1999 song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. While Falguni and her fans have accused Neha of 'ruining' her song, Dhanashree has said that she finds Neha's version even better than the original. Also Read| Neha Kakkar says she 'feels sorry for' those trolling her amid backlash to O Sajna

The new version of the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and features new lyrics penned by Jaani other than the hook line from the original. While Falguni has repeatedly expressed her dislike for the recreated version, Dhanashree and Priyank said they feel it justified the 'iconicness' of the original.

Dhanashree Verma told Mid-day, "We all love this song. We have grown up listening to this song. We still listen to this song every year. When we found out it is being recreated we both got very excited because we know the song is loved by everyone and it will be loved even further if you recreate it. The way our composers Tanishk (Bagchi) Neha, and Jaani, all these guys together, they just made it even better. They have amply justified what they had to."

Priyank Sharma added, "The first time I heard this song, it took me exactly 45-50 seconds to say yes. It's an iconic song already and the way they have made it again is commendable. They justified the iconicness of the previous one for real. I was very excited."

However, Falguni had a completely different reaction to the song. She told Delhi Times, “I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that).”

Meanwhile, a new promo of Indian Idol 13, where Neha is a co-judge, revealed her dancing with Falguni for a Navratri special episode. While fans were disappointed to see Falguni with Neha after her recent statements, a source told Hindustan Times that the particular episode was shot way before the ongoing conflict.

