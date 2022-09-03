Dhanashree Verma undergoes ligament surgery, husband Yuzvendra Chahal says 'Get well soon wifey'. See pic
Choreographer Dhanashree Verma has undergone surgery for her torn ACI ligament and has shared a pic from the hospital to update her fans.
Choreographer Dhanashree Verma has undergone surgery and shared a picture from the hospital bed to update her fans about her health. Dhanashree had earlier informed fans that her ACI ligament was torn. (Also read: Dhanashree Verma limps, drops Yuzvendra Chahal at airport after split rumours)
Dhanashree could be seen showing the thumbs up sign as she lay in a hospital bed. She also had an IV drip attached to one of her hands. She shared the pic and wrote, “Successful surgery. Every setback is a setup for a comeback. Going to bounce back stronger than before cuz that’s GODS PLAN Performance upgrade…. New ACl loading. Thank you for all your prayers & wishes. Love you.” Her husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was quick to respond with, “Get well soon wifey.” He also dropped heart and nazar amulet emojis.
In August, Dhanashree had shared an Instagram post where she talked about her torn ligament. “Needed all that sleep to recover. It's funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament. I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab every day). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends.”
Hinting at rumours of her having differences with husband Yuzvendra Chahal, she added, “I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me. Infact, this has lifted my confidence more and made me feel even more fearless. I am now certain I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life.”
