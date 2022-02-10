Dholida: Alia Bhatt outdoes herself as she performs garba in Gangubai Kathiawadi song, fans say 'she killed it'

The first song of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is out and shows the actor performing Garba on screen for the first time. Titled Dholida, the song features Alia as Gangubai in a white saree, doing garba with her friends in the Kamathipura area.

However, Alia soon gets so submerged in the mood that she goes on grooving without a break, while her hair get dishelved and her eyes get moist as the lyrics mention names of goddesses "Chandi, Chamuna". She finally crashes on a dhol and returns to her senses. The song rides high on Alia's confidence as Gangubai, a vulnerable girl-turned brothel owner and matriarch, who goes on to fight in the elections.

Dholida is a composition by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself, with lyrics by Kumaar. The foot tapping number has been sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada, and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

Alia's Garba was an instant hit with her fans. A fan reacted on YouTube, “Alia's expressions at the end, she has outdone herself as Gangubai.” Another said, “Woah! Her own body language changed! She’s such a superb performer. Go girl!” One more said, “She killed it.”

Sharing the song link on Instagram, Alia wrote, “An absolute dream come true to dance to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s music. My heart forever beats to #Dholida.”

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia's other future projects include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, RRR and Brahmastra.

