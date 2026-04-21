Dhurandhar's Jasmine Sandlas recalls father left high-profile job in India, would pump gas in US: ‘Majdoor level work’

Singer Jasmine Sandlas is currently receiving praise for her songs in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. In a recent chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, Jasmine recalled the brutal reality of leaving India and moving to the US. She revealed how her father left his high-paying job in India and pumped gas in the US for their family's survival.

Jasmine Sandlas talks about her family living in poverty in US

Jasmine Sandlas recalls her father's struggle in US to support their family.

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Jasmine recalled how it was living in the US when the initally moved to the country and said, “We landed in New York. I didn’t speak English. Whatever the local school was, my father got us admitted there. We used to live in a one-bedroom apartment, which was a low-income home, and we were 6 people. We used to get food stamps that we would show to grocery stores for a cheap ration."

Jasmine added, "When we used to live in India, my father had a high-profile job. He was a law school valedictorian. But when you move to the US, you can either study for 3-4 years or take care of your family. My father sacrificed his entire life. He left all his status in India and moved to the US. His first job was at a gas station, pumping gas. I have a photo of my father, he was sitting in the snow and didn't have snowshoes on. He sacrificed all the comfort that he might have wanted for his kids. My mom also worked there; she used to pick cherries in a factory, like a majdoor level work."

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{{^usCountry}} The singer further revealed that later, when they moved to California, her father became a legal interpreter, translating Punjabi to English in court. She revealed that he got good money for it. She further shared that she had even worked as an interpreter for some time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer further revealed that later, when they moved to California, her father became a legal interpreter, translating Punjabi to English in court. She revealed that he got good money for it. She further shared that she had even worked as an interpreter for some time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jasmine is currently riding high on success. Her songs like Jaiye Sajana, Shararat and Dhurandhar Title Track emerged as chartbusters and further uplifted the film's mood. Aditya Dhar's two-part films have crossed ₹3000 crore worldwide as a franchise and continues to run in the theatres despite strong competition from Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla. About Jasmine Sandlas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jasmine is currently riding high on success. Her songs like Jaiye Sajana, Shararat and Dhurandhar Title Track emerged as chartbusters and further uplifted the film's mood. Aditya Dhar's two-part films have crossed ₹3000 crore worldwide as a franchise and continues to run in the theatres despite strong competition from Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla. About Jasmine Sandlas {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jasmine made her Bollywood playback singing debut with Salman Khan's movie, Kick in 2014. Her song Yaar Na Miley became a hit. She then went on to give her voice in films like Naam Shabana, Machine, Street Dancer 3D, Munjya, Raid 2 and Thamma, among others. Some of her hit songs include Poison Baby, Nasha, Taras Nahi Aya Tujhko and Illegal Weapon 2.0. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jasmine made her Bollywood playback singing debut with Salman Khan's movie, Kick in 2014. Her song Yaar Na Miley became a hit. She then went on to give her voice in films like Naam Shabana, Machine, Street Dancer 3D, Munjya, Raid 2 and Thamma, among others. Some of her hit songs include Poison Baby, Nasha, Taras Nahi Aya Tujhko and Illegal Weapon 2.0. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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