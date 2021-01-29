Did Coldplay and Avicii write the lyrics of this Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na song? YouTube description says so

In a rather hilarious copy-paste error, British rock band Coldplay and late Swedish DJ-record producer Avicii have been credited with writing the lyrics of a Bollywood song. In the YouTube description of the song Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana, from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Coldplay members Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion have been credited as the writers, along with Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name, Avicii.

Coldplay and Avicii co-wrote and co-produced the hit track A Sky Full of Stars, which released in 2014. The song featured in the band’s sixth album, Ghost Stories.

A screengrab of the description of Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana.

Incidentally, Coldplay has a Bollywood connection - the music video of their popular song, Hymn for the Weekend, was shot in India and featured Sonam Kapoor in a fleeting appearance.

Speaking about her blink-and-miss appearance in the video of Hymn for the Weekend, Sonam had said that she was too excited about getting VIP access to their concerts forever to worry about the length of her role.

“So on my birthday, I get to take all my friends for a concert. I get VIP access to their concerts forever and I am going to make them sing Yellow to me. This is good. When I was in high school, I listened to Yellow from Coldplay and Wonderwall from Oasis and I used to cry and wondered if anyone would sing me these songs to me. And there I am, doing this video. Everybody is going on about these three shots alone,” she had said in an interview.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, directed by Abbas Tyrewala, marked the Bollywood debut of Imran Khan and Prateik Babbar. The film also starred Genelia D’Souza, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Ayaz Khan and Manjari Phadnis. Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan made cameo appearances in it.