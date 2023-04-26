Did Suga get '7' friendship tattoo on his chest? BTS ARMY says 'he always moves his shoulder while talking about it'

BTS members Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook revealed their '7' friendship tattoo several months ago. However, Suga's tattoo has remained a mystery as he hasn't spoken about it yet. Now, BTS ARMY took to Twitter and shared pictures of Suga saying that they have found his tattoo. (Also Read | BTS' Suga teases ARMY to locate his friendship tattoo)

Did BTS members Suga get his '7' friendship tattoo on his chest?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photos, a section on Suga's chest has been highlighted and fans think that they have a lead now. Sharing a video and pictures, a fan tweeted, "Guys not to alarm anyone but I think I've found where Yoongi’s tattoo is." A comment read, "Here is Yoongi's tattoo and he's using skin colour patches to hide it." "I need y’all to listen to me. This is a skin-coloured patch his tattoo is there," said another fan.

A person wrote on Twitter, "He always moves his shoulder while talking about the tattoo." A Twitter user said, "I can't wait anymore to see it." A tweet read, "He thinks he is slick? I am familiar with his game." "Maybe that’s why Yoongi kept moving his right shoulder forward when someone asked him where the tattoo’s at," said another fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, Suga talked about his tattoo during his Weverse live session. Suga had said, "Yes I got the tattoo but I won't let you know where it is, you should find it yourself. I really had no thought of getting a tattoo for my whole life but got it since the members got one."

He had also said, “I didn’t have confidence knowing my personality-- to not regret it, not get sick of it or like want to move it a bit to the side or something…But I don’t have any wish to get more. No more talking about the friendship tattoo.”

Suga released his first official solo album D-DAY. BTS agency BigHit Music had earlier said that the album marks the final chapter of a trilogy by the rapper's other moniker, Agust D, succeeding the previous mixtapes, Agust D and D-2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The album delves into the personal journey of Suga as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist. He will also hold a solo world tour, a first for any BTS member.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON