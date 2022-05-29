Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
music

Diljit Dosanjh dances to Born To Shine, throws cash as he announces dates for world tour in hilarious video. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh shared the dates and venues of his Born To Shine world tour on Instagram on Sunday in a hilarious manner.
Diljit Dosanjh posted a new video on Instagram to announce dates of his upcoming music tour.
Published on May 29, 2022 02:51 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Diljit Dosanjh announced new dates for his ongoing world tour on Sunday. During the next leg of the Born To Shine Tour, Diljit will perform in the US, UK and Canada between June-August 2022. He will kick off the leg in Vancouver on June 19. Sharing details of the tour on Instagram, Diljit posted a video of him performing on a portion of his song, Born To Shine, from the album G.O.A.T. that released in 2021. Read more: Diljit Dosanjh reacts as Twitter user asks about his 'obsession with lip-syncing' at concert

Diljit, who is seen in both Punjabi and Hindi films, always manages to come through with the funniest videos on social media, and he did not disappoint with his latest post on Instagram. He captioned his new post, “Born To Shine World Tour 2022. See you this summer folks…”

In the short clip, Diljit is seen throwing currency notes as he walks around carrying cash and a Louis Vuitton bag, with the lyrics, ‘paise poose baare billo soche duniya, Jatt paida hoya bas chhaun vaaste’ (world only thinks about money, but I am born to shine) playing in the background. Towards the end his caption for the video, where he seen is surrounded by women, Diljit made a clarification, “Paise Nakli Ain… Dil Te Na La Leyo (the money used is fake, don’t take it to heart).”

Diljit, who acted in Bollywood films like Good Newwz and Udta Punjab, performed in Gurugram and Jalandhar earlier in 2022, as part of the tour. "It took a lot of planning and hard work to finally get to this point and perform in India. The Born To Shine world tour has been a magnificent experience for me. As a performer, nothing matters more to me than to entertain my fans and the shows at Gurugram and Jalandhar helped me connect with them after a long time,” Diljit was quoted as saying in a Daijiworld report.

Earlier in May, Diljit shared the poster of his upcoming film, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. The Punjabi film will release later this year, and also stars actor Sargun Mehta. It will be directed by popular Punjabi filmmaker Amarjit Singh Saron.

Topics
diljit dosanjh world tour
