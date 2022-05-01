Diljit Dosanjh reacts as Twitter user asks about his 'obsession with lip-syncing' at concert: ‘Enu hardwork kende aa’

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has responded to a Twitter user who accused him of lip-syncing during one of his performances at a concert. Taking to Twitter, a fan shared a video of Diljit performing at the Born To Shine World Tour in Jalandhar. The singer was seen singing one of his songs Ikk Kudi, from Udta Punjab (2016). (Also Read | Step inside Diljit Dosanjh's home as he gives a hilarious tour in Punjabi: 'Painting order kidi si...')

The fan captioned the post, "@diljitdosanjh born to shine world tour 2022 jalandhar #diljitdosanjh." Replying to the fan, Diljit wrote, "Me Likey Likey…" Reacting to Diljit's tweet, a Twitter user named Abhishek Anand asked, "What's the obsession with lip-syncing?"

Diljit responded, "Lip Syncing... WTH? (laughing emoji) It’s Live Man.. Don’t Disrespect The Musicians.. Enu HARDWORK Kehde aa Jadon Rehersal Karde an (This is called hardwork after the rehearsal). Proper.. (face with sunglasses emoji)."

Lip Syncing.. WTH ? 🤣



It’s Live Man.. Don’t Disrespect The Musicians..



Enu HARDWORK Kehde aa Jadon Rehersal Karde an..Proper.. 😎 https://t.co/YfOyB5EGwF — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 30, 2022

Reacting to his reply, a fan said, "Sir your singing is so nice and stable that they think it's lip-syncing. You literally are filled with tremendous stage presence; you get everyone hyped up! Keep up the good work!" "Haters will always hate my dear, that's their qismat (fate), not yours. Keep shining like you do!" commented another fan. "I feel sorry for this guy @diljitdosanjh. You’re the best. Kuchh to log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehnaa. We love you @diljitdosanjh," said another person.

This is not the first time that Diljit has reacted to social media users who tried to troll him. Earlier this year, he had shared a photo in which he was seen refilling his fuel tank, at a fuel station, in another country. He had captioned the post, "Somewhere On Planet Earth."

A person on Twitter wrote in Punjabi, “There (overseas), you have to fill your car's gas tank yourself. What's the use if there is so much shortage (of people) there. You (being Diljit Dosanjh) should have 2-4 guys at your service for such things. Rest, don't take offence to what I said.”

Diljit had replied, “Mama…it's about the mindset. This mindset makes a task big or small. Change your mindset brother. This is the same mindset that neither makes you happy nor lets anyone else be happy. It's said about people like you - that's what will people think. Don't be angry brother.”

Meanwhile, Diljit will be seen next in Baba Bhangra Paunde Ne, set to release worldwide on September 30 this year. Diljit also announced an album titled Drive Thru.

The singer was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. It also featured Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill. His last Bollywood film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari released in 2020 where he starred along with Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Previous to that, he was seen opposite Kiara Advani in Good Newzz, which also featured Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.

