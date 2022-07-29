Diljit Dosanjh gets hilarious business proposition from fan; she says 'you need a roti-maker, hire me'. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh has shared his response to a hilarious business proposition he received from a fan. A woman had sent a video to Diljit in which she is seen talking in Punjabi and English about how he gets hungry after performing at concerts and needs a ‘roti maker' like her. She even said that she would make chapatis for the Punjabi singer-actor in only two minutes, and would feed him with her own hands. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Lilly Singh bow lower and lower to outdo respecting each other

Sharing the fan's video on Instagram, Diljit wrote, “Gal paunch gai teri mere kol… Sochda mai edey baare (I hear you, I will think about it). Meanwhile I Like your - Dagadh Dagadh Dhain (a sound she made in her video message to Diljit)."

The video shows a woman recording her message for Diljit. She captioned the video, “@diljitdosanjh, bae (often used for a significant other or close friend) just listen to me and hire me.” In the video, she says in Punjabi, “Diljit, listen to me attentively. You are on a tour and must be feeling hungry after performing on stage. So hire me, you need a roti-maker obviously. I will make chapatis for you in only two minutes, dhagadh dhagadh dhain (claps her hands to show the process of making chapatis by hand). I will feed you with my own hands. I am free and have no work at all. So I am just saying it is this business proposition you know.”

She also goes on to show a ‘beautiful’ picture of herself and adds, “Also I am very pretty. You can see by yourself. I am very beautiful, its just that I have woken up just now. So please don't mind, just see the picture.” Choreographer Piyush Bhagat also wrote in the comments section, “It sounded like makki di roti with Ceasar salad #hirerightnow.”

The woman in the video is social media personality, Nuvpreet Kaur, who calls herself ‘round roti-maker’ in her hilarious Instagram bio. As soon as Diljit shared her video, she commented, “Haye maye margai (I am dead), OMG BAE I love you, we back together.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.