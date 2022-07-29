Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Lilly Singh bow lower and lower to outdo respecting each other. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has shared some candid pictures with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and YouTuber Lilly Singh from their time together in Los Angeles. The pictures show the three of them trying to outdo respecting each other by bowing lower. She called it just one of the desi things she did with her two friends. Priyanka and Lilly recently attended Diljit's concert in Los Angeles. Also read: Priyanka Chopra dances with Lilly Singh at Diljit Dosanjh’s LA concert

Sharing the pictures and a few videos from the concert, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour!

She further added, "Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I'll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew."

Lilly even commented on the post, “Big Vibessss.”

Earlier, Lilly Singh had shared a video of herself and Priyanka grooving with the crowd at the concert. She captioned it, “Punjabiii.” Responding to her video, Diljit wrote back, “We are proud of you ladies.”

Priyanka and Lilly occasionally come together for celebrations and parties in Los Angeles. Last Diwali, Lilly was among the guests at the grand party hosted by Priyanka and Nick Jonas at their residence. Priyanka also had a blast at Lilly's party sometime later.

Priyanka will now be seen in Russo Brothers-produced web series, Citadel. She completed shooting for the show a few weeks before. She also has Hollywood films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON