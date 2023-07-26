Diljit Dosanjh hugs Sia, gushes over her 'happy vibe' as he shares pics from their meeting. See post

On Wednesday, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a series of pictures of himself from inside a recording studio. He was joined by Australian singer Sia in some of the photos. American record producer Greg Kurstin, who has worked with singers such as Harry Styles and Paul McCartney, was also seen with them in one of the pictures Diljit posted on Instagram. It is not clear if the trio has collaborated for a new song. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh reacts to reports of being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift at a restaurant

Diljit Dosanjh's post

He shared a bunch of happy pictures with Sia. In one of the photos, the two hugged, while another showed them smiling wide for the camera. Sia was in a green dress with a colourful hair accessory, while Diljit sported a black and brown outfit and a blue turban-like headgear.

With his caption, Diljit made a reference to Sia's hit song, Unstoppable, which dropped in 2016. He wrote, "Unstoppable vibe SIA. What an energy. Happy vibe (smiling face with halo emoji). @siamusic x @diljitdosanjh Greg Kurstin." The comments on the post have been turned off. Sia shared the same pictures on her Instagram.

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming projects

The singer-actor, who has worked in films such as Udta Punjab, Good Newwz and Jogi, is gearing up for his movie Punjab 95. Diljit plays human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra in Punjab 95. The film's world premiere will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023. Helmed by Honey Trehan, the film's first look poster dropped earlier this week. Besides Diljit, Punjab 95 also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles. The film was initially titled Ghallughara.

Sharing his first look from the film, Dosanjh wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, "Waheguruji ka Khalsa, Waheguruji ki Fateh (A Sikh prayer)! World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Presenting the first look of Punjab ‘95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra ji."

Diljit also has The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu as one of his upcoming projects. The film is backed by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. He will also be seen in Chamkila. The Netflix film directed by Imtiaz Ali also stars Parineeti Chopra, and is based on Punjab's highest record-selling artist Amar Singh Chamkila.

