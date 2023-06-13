Diljit Dosanjh reacts to video speculating on the 'touch touch' that happened between him and Taylor Swift

Diljit Dosanjh was spotted with American singer Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver, Canada, according to a recent report. As the news became public, it took social media into a meltdown. Diljit also tweeted his response to the report and then deleted it. Now, he has reacted to another video on Instagram which speculated what could have happened after Taylor and Diljit met. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh reacts to reports of being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift at a restaurant: There is something called privacy)

What the news report said

Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to a funny video on Instagram that imagines his conversation with singer Taylor Swift.

A Canadian news outlet based in British Columbia last Wednesday tweeted, "BREAKING: Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being 'touch touch'." Then Diljit reacted in a since-deleted tweet saying, "Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa (There is something called privacy)."

Diljit Dosanjh commented on a video on Instagram about his rumoured linkup with Taylor Swift.

Diljit and Taylor's imaginary conversation

Now BBC Asian Network has released a hilarious Instagram reel where the journalist tries to imagine what could have happened when Taylor and Diljit met. The interaction was imagined as a fictional counterpart, using and mixing lyrics from either of their songs. "Let us imagine for a moment. Diljit walked in. Taylor was sat at the table." Cut to the 'hey, hey, hey' line from Taylor's track Shake It Up appears in the video. The conversation between them then starts with the assumption that Taylor is already aware of who Diljit is, as the line 'Nice to meet you, where you've been?' from Blank Space is pasted in between. In this way, the hilarious video imagines an entire conversation between the two singers.

Diljit's reaction

Diljit reacted to the video on Instagram and commented with multiple laughing face emoticons. Many reacted to the video and added to the comments begging the singer to clarify the rumours. One wrote, "Living for this fan fiction but heartbroken if it's true." Another said, "Taylor swift Singh Dosanjh" A fan wrote back, "I STAN!!. I literally died dead, this is too cute."

Diljit Dosanjh performed for a packed audience at Coachella last month, becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the music festival. He had performed Patiala Peg and Lemonade, among other songs.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is in the midst of her Eras Tour. She recently broke up with Matty Healy after dating him for a month, according to reports.

