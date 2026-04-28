Diljit Dosanjh returns to Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show; teaches Jimmy some Bhangra moves. Watch

Two years after making a splash with his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has announced his return to the late-night show. He took to Instagram to offer a sneak peek into the upcoming episode, where he is seen giving Jimmy Fallon a crash course in Bhangra.

Diljit back on Jimmy Fallon show

It was in 2024 when Diljit Dosanjh made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

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The update was shared by Diljit on Instagram on Monday, where he posted a video from the show’s studio. The show’s official Instagram handle also shared a few clips teasing all the fun the singer-actor brought to the show.

The video posted by Diljit starts with his team opening the door from the studio and asking, “Kya lagta tha nahi lautenge? (You thought we would not come back?)

The camera then panned to Diljit, who is seen saying, “Kaha tha na ke ek baar Punjabi aa jayein toh chethi nahi jaate… Jimmy Fallon aa gaye oye (We told you, once a Punjabi shows up, they don’t leave in a hurry… We are here at Jimmy Fallon).” He is then seen doing Bhangra. The video is posted with the tunes and vocals of his latest track Morni.

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{{^usCountry}} Diljit also took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that Jimmy has written him a thank-you note, expressing his gratitude for his return to the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diljit also took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that Jimmy has written him a thank-you note, expressing his gratitude for his return to the show. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a video shared on the show’s official handle, Diljit is seen teaching Jimmy a few Bhangra moves. The two are seen dancing together, sharing laughs and clearly enjoying the moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a video shared on the show’s official handle, Diljit is seen teaching Jimmy a few Bhangra moves. The two are seen dancing together, sharing laughs and clearly enjoying the moment. {{/usCountry}}

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Social media was abuzz with excitement as fans got a sneak peek of the fun-filled episode featuring Diljit. With the singer-actor set to appear on the show, social media users flocked to the comments section, sharing their anticipation and enthusiasm.

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“BHANGRA ON INTERNATIONAL TV,” one wrote, with another sharing, “This is why Fallon is the world’s best! Because he can be anything and do any dance!!!”

One social media user commented, “Punjabis taking over”, with one writing, “This gentleman is your greatest guest Mr Fallon.”

“Jimmy Fallon is now Jimmy BHAJI @diljitdosanjh @jimmyfallon,” one wrote. Another comment read, “Jimmy! Punjabi agye oyee!”

“Soooo proud… All the best bro @diljitdosanjh,” one wrote. One fan shared, “Jimmy Fallon show te Punjabi aa gaye oye @diljitdosanjh what a proud moment honestly! Watching you shine on such a global stage feels unreal The way you carry Punjabi culture with so much grace and confidence is inspiring on another level You’ve proved that staying real to your roots can take you worldwide Your aura is truly unmatched… always the GOAT.”

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It was in 2024 when Diljit made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During his appearance on the show, the singer-actor rocked the stage with his performance of two songs - G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine. Not only that, he also impressed the audience with some cool bhangra moves on stage.

After being introduced on the show as the “biggest Punjabi artist on the planet,” Diljit performed the chart-topping tracks. He was dressed in a white dhoti kurta and turban.

More about Diljit

Apart from releasing new music and planning his upcoming tour, Diljit is also busy with his acting career. He was most recently seen in Border 2. The sequel to JP Dutta’s Border was released in January this year and emerged as a box office success, collecting over ₹400 crore worldwide. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta and Krishan Kumar, the film also featured Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, alongside Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa.

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Diljit will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Partition film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz and Diljit after the critically-acclaimed 2024 movie Amar Singh Chamkila. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina. The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 12.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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