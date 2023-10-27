Diljit Dosanjh makes Sia sing in Punjabi for new song Hass Hass, shocked fans say ‘never in my wildest dreams’

Diljit Dosanjh is back with his latest track, Hass Hass and this time he collaborated with Australian pop singer Sia. Not only did they deliver a phenomenal song but also sang in Punjabi as well. Seeing Sia acing the notes with Punjabi lyrics, Indian fans are amazed. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh hugs Sia, gushes over her 'happy vibe' as he shares pics from their meeting

Diljit and Sia collaborate for Hass Hass

Diljit Dosanjh and Sia collaborated for the first time on the song, Hass Hass.

Diljit and Sia unveiled the song with a joint post. He wrote on social media, “HASS HASS with queen @siamusic Her Punjabi is jiting my dil (her Punjabi is winning my heart. Video out now on YouTube. Sia X Dosanjh.” Hass Hass is a romantic number, also starring Diljit in the music video. The highlight of the track is Sia singing in Punjabi as fluently as anyone.

Sia winning hearts for her Punjabi

Responding to the song, many have hailed the Cheap Thrills singer for her dedication. One of them commented, “Someone Give Sia a name in Punjabi.” “Sia speaking better Punjabi than half of the Punjabis here in Canada,” added another. One more said, “Am I in a parallel universe or something? Grew up listening (to) Sia and never ever thought she would sing a Punjabi song…anything can happen in world.”

Yet another user wrote, “Whaaat? Diljit and Sia!!! And Sia singing Punjabi? Is that for real?” “This is big,” praised someone else as well. Hass Hass released on October 26.

Diljit on working with Sia

Talking about working with Sia, Diljit told news agency ANI, "Creating Hass Hass with Sia has been a memorable journey. This collaboration is exceptionally special, as Sia has ventured into singing in Punjabi. She is effortless and absolutely incredible. This song is all about spreading happiness and positivity, and we hope it touches the hearts of people across the globe."

Hass Hass was a sweet surprise for fans. Diljit announced the single on his Instagram Stories recently. He shared, "Surprise! @siamusic is the one and only Queen. Hass Hass is a brand new tune." Sia also shared the same album artwork which reflected both of their styles.

Diljit has been dropping hints about his collaboration with Sia for some time now. Earlier this year, he had shared a series of pictures of himself from inside a recording studio with Sia.

