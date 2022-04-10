Disruption is the key for singer-songwriter Vineet Singh Hukmani

It’s not easy for any musician to create chartbusters, let alone be able to release nine songs in a single year! However, this unthinkable feat has been achieved by Delhi-based singer-songwriter, Vineet Singh Hukmani.

He became the first-ever artiste in the world to have nine of his singles reach number one position in 2021 on the coveted European Independent Top 100 music charts, with three of his songs submitted in consideration for a Grammy, in four mainstream categories.

“Disruption is the key,” he says, explaining the idea behind his latest release Nine, a multimedia concept book that features a new self-titled single, along with rest of his chart-topping tracks.

“Logically, books have a longer shelf life than music, and have an end price to the customer. The book is a means for me to reach my music to a larger ‘reading’ audience that pays for an entertaining and immersive experience,” he says.

For Singh, he is an independent artiste, only because he isn’t associated with a big music label. However, he argues that he operates like any other pop artiste, following a discipline of well-classified genre releases, one every 45 days.

“It’s really a catch 22. You can be in the popular genre but you have to create more at a higher pace and be more disruptive to stay in the minds of your fans or you can be niche, even eclectic, to appeal to a few people but these people are your hard core loyalists!” he says.

“Balance is always difficult, so I tend to identify better with popular music with optimistic emotions that connect with a large global audience. Therefore, my book too is in the popular action or adventure genre, that a mass of people are entertained by,” Singh signs off.

