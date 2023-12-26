‘It's an insult to..’, Dr. Umar says Eminem is not one of the greatest rappers ever because ‘he's White’

Eminem is one of the most prominent faces in the hip-hop industry. With a global sales record of over 220 million records, the 51-year-old rapper is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Over a career spanning more than 20 years, the Not Afraid hitmaker came to be regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. However, a social media figure recently discredited Eminem's status. Dr. Umar Johnson slammed Eminem

During an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Pan-Africanist motivational speaker, Dr. Umar Johnson expressed his resentment over Eminem's GOAT status. Johnson claimed that the Rap God “can't be considered” one of the greatest because “he's White.” He also noted that the rapper's fame is “an insult to every Black person.”

While discussing White people's participation in the Black culture, Johnson said that “they can do it as a hobby.” However, he lashed out against Eminem, saying, “Eminem has all the privileges of a white male and all the privileges of being in the hip hop community, so we got to be careful about letting non-Africans into our community,” as per Unilad.

Podcaster Joe Budden interjected, asking Johnson, “You don't think Eminem is one of the greatest rappers of all time?” To this, the social media personality said, “No non-African can ever be the best of anything African,” adding, “It's an insult to the ancestors. It's an insult to the race, and it's an insult to every Black person.”

He continued, “Do you think I can go to Palestine and be the best of anything of Palestinian culture? You never see that. You think I can go to Israel and be the best of anything in Israel, whether it be a cook, an instrumentalist, a dancer? Hell no.” “We have to stop naming non-African people as being the best of any aspect in our cultural product because it's an insult,” he added.