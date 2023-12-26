‘Christmas is canceled here’, Pro-Palestine supporters throw fake blood on nativity scenes and clash with NYPD

Christmas night in New York city witnessed massive protests with numerous pro-Palestine supporters clashing with police. Chanting 'Christmas is canceled here,' hundreds of protestors stormed the streets in what many perceived as ‘a war on Christmas.’ Hundred Pro-Palestine protestors storm New York streets on Christmas day, even throw fake blood on nativity scenes(@AshAgony )

As they chanted slogans, protestors were seen throwing fake blood on nativity scenes, which celebrate the birth of Jesus.

'Long Live Intifada' slogans were chanted

A crowd of over 500 protestors shouted “Long live the intifada,” as they surrounded the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree where revelers were enjoying the holiday.

'While You're Shopping, Bombs Are Dropping,' read one of the signs carried by the protesters.

'No Joy in Genocide,' another sign stated, placed atop the faux Nativity scene. This scene was splattered with what appeared to be fake blood, and several demonstrators carried it on their shoulders.

After witnessing scenes of rampage and ugly sloganeering throughout the day, the protests turned violent by night. Many scuffles broke out in the crowd outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral, prompting police to run through the mob.

Pro-Palestine protestors wreak havoc in New York City

The Daily Mail reported that, the NYPD has confirmed it had moved to 'Level Three' police mobilization to combat the protests.

At least six people were arrested — four for disorderly conduct, one for menacing and one for graffiti. They were later reported near Grand Central Station and Union Square, as protesters and cops clashed, according to law enforcement sources.

The protestors even left “Zionism is terrorism” and “Free Palestine” stickers and “Murdered by Israel” flyers on the exterior of the Union Square Holiday Market. Whereas some scrawled, “From NY to Gaza, Globalize the Intifada;” “Netanyahu is a warmonger;” and “Israel kills babies.”