Drake slams Joe Budden's criticism of his album, sparks heated exchange on social media

Drake doesn't take criticism of his new album, "For All The Dogs," lightly, coming from retired rapper Joe Budden. The two recently engaged in a feud that took place on Saturday, October 7th. It all began with Joe sharing his thoughts on Drake's album during the latest episode of his podcast.

Drake's fiery response to Joe Budden's album critique sparks social media showdown. (joebudden/Instagram,champagnepapi/Instagram)(Instagram)

Joe stated, “Drake is rapping for the children; I had to look up how old this n**ga was when I finished listening to the album... You gonna be 37 years old. Get the fuck away from some of these younger n**gas, and stop fucking these 25-year-olds. Why are you still fucking the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.”

He also compared Drake's career progression to J. Cole's, saying, “Cole used to rap about kid shit...and then he started to grow up, and then the rapping sounded like adult rapping. I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. That’s my issue with him today.”

In response to Joe's comments, Drake took to social media and wrote a lengthy response, stating that Joe Budden had "failed in the music industry."

Drake stated, “You left music behind to do what you are doing in this clip because this is what actually pays your bills. You switched careers because the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat."

He went on to advise fellow artists not to let such opinions affect their mindset.

In conclusion, Drake made it clear, saying, "Let me put it more simply I own a 767 airplane, while he has a modest house in the 973 area code and occasionally flies first class for special occasions."

Joe's final words, for the time being, were, "You'll mature eventually... Father time always prevails."