Drake releases "8AM in Charlotte" featuring his son Adonis, fans in awe

Drake has once again proven his knack for surprises with the release of his latest video, "8AM in Charlotte," just hours before his highly anticipated album, For All the Dogs, is set to drop. The video shared exclusively on Drake's Instagram page and later on X (formerly Twitter), is a six-minute masterpiece that not only showcases Drake's lyrical prowess but also introduces his adorable son, Adonis, to the world. FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. Drake says his new album, “For All the Dogs,” may drop in a couple of weeks. His announcement came during a tour stop at the sold-out Barclays Center Thursday night in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

In the video, a proud father, Drake, starts by admiring a drawing made by Adonis, the same artwork featured on the cover of his upcoming album. Drake engages his son, asking about the various elements in the drawing, from a goat fleeing monsters to a burning flower, stairs, and more. The heartwarming interaction captures the innocence of childhood and the bond between father and son.

"Do you want to talk about how much money you got for your beautiful drawing?" Drake teasingly asks Adonis, who responds with a dismissive, "Oh, please," eliciting laughter from his father.

The video seamlessly transitions into the titular track, where Drake delivers his signature style, rapping passionately while Adonis dances and strikes poses alongside him. The track delves into Drake's introspective thoughts, touching on topics ranging from personal struggles to fame and his impact on the industry.

Drake's surprise release left fans in awe, flooding social media with messages of admiration. One fan wrote, "Drake never fails to amaze us. This video is pure gold," while another commented, "Adonis stole the show! What a talented family."

This release follows Drake's recent controversy surrounding his single "Slime You Out," featuring SZA, where he faced criticism for using Halle Berry's image without her permission. Despite the controversy, Drake continues to captivate audiences with his music and creative ventures, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of For All the Dogs, set to hit the airwaves today.

