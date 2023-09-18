'Drake had asked me and I said...', Halle Berry explains why using her image was not cool

Halle Berry has shared more details about her views on Drake's use of her image as the artwork for his latest single cover. According to Berry, the Canadian rapper did reach out to ask for permission beforehand, but she declined his request. Despite this, Drake went on to use her photo. Halle Berry Speaks Out: The Drake Artwork Dispute(champagnepapi Instagram)

In a recent Instagram comment responding to a post about taking the high road, the Academy Award-winning actress addressed the situation regarding Drake and SZA's Slime You Out artwork. This artwork features an image of Berry covered in green slime from the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

One of the Instagram users questioned Berry's discontent, stating that the "photo is owned by Getty Images" and assuming that Drake had gotten permission and paid the required fee. In response to this, Berry explained her disappointment over Drake's actions.

She replied, saying, "Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why," Berry wrote on Saturday. "Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the f*%# you to me. Not cool. You get it?"

This exchange occurred shortly after the Grammy artist revealed the cover art for Slime You Out, the latest single from his upcoming album, For All the Dogs. At that time, Berry had posted on Instagram, sharing a quote that read, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger person... even if you're a woman.”

She expressed her disappointments in the comments with Drake for using her image without her consent. Berry commented, "Didn't get my permission. That’s not cool. I thought better of him!"

The single Slime You Out is the second release from Drake's upcoming album, For All the Dogs, and marks the first collaboration between Drake and SZA. Both artists promoted the song on their Instagram profiles, using Nickelodeon-themed artwork that alludes to making childish decisions in romantic relationships.

Drake is notably exploring unconventional artistic choices for his new album, including commissioning his 5-year-old son, Adonis, to design the official cover.

The cover, revealed last month, features an image that appears to depict a dog with red eyes against a black background, with the caption, "FOR ALL THE DOGS. Cover by Adonis," shared on Drake's Instagram