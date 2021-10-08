Dwayne Bravo: India is the main reason I am still motivated to make music

Despite having a packed schedule at the ongoing IPL 2021 in Dubai, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo took out time to shoot for his next music video. And he credits support from Indian fans in helping him stay passionate about creating music.

“Most of my songs hit a million views in this part of the world first, be it Champion or Jaeger Bomb or my MS Dhoni song,” Bravo admits happily, and adds that he gets “most of the love and support” for his music “from India and that’s one of the main reasons” why he continues to be “motivated and passionate about wanting to do it.”

In an exclusive interview, the cricketer, who is known for his Caribbean swag, tells us that over the years, India has become his second home. He says he is honoured that the sentiment is reciprocated by people from the country.

“Sadl, I haven’t been able to come to India for two years now because of the pandemic, especially after the cancellation of the first leg of IPL, and slowdown in the entertainment industry. But, I look forward to that opportunity when life comes back close to normal,” the cricketer tells us on a video call from Dubai.

He still remembers introducing India’s “desi”culture to his crew from his country, Trinidad, during his Champion tour in 2019, and exclaims, “It was great joy watching them experience the diversity of the country, which has given me so much love.”

The 37-year-old, who recently infused his musical touch to the song, Dum Laga Ke Bum Hila, shares that he is getting a bit more serious about exploring the world of sounds.

Bravo reveals, “I’m about to release another song just before the World Cup just like Champion. It’ll be the official team anthem song for the West Indies team for the World Cup. There’s another song coming up with Jassie Gill, and I’m actually shooting its music video here in Dubai.”

He shares that the track with Gill will come with a Punjabi twist, but h admits that desi words don’t come to his mind, until I hear the “song or its tune”.

For him, balancing matches and shooting isn’t much of a challenge. Instead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player says it all boils down to pursuing one’s passion. “I’m really passionate about cricket and music, so it’s nice to find the time for both. But cricket will always be number one priority, and I’ll keep making music which everyone can listen and enjoy.”

Before ending the call, Bravo reveals he’s still waiting for a call by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. “He’s my all-time favourite. He promised me one day he’ll put me in one of his films, so I’m still waiting for that moment,” he concludes.