Ed Sheeran returns favour, makes surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh concert in Birmingham. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour had a familiar visitor in its Birmingham leg. Ed Sheeran popped up during the Indian popstar's concert and they duo performed together, taking the internet back to earlier this year in March, when Diljit lent a helping hand to Ed during the latter's Mumbai gig. (Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh reacts after a concertgoer throws phone at him during Paris show. Watch what he did next) Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh perform together in Birmingham

Ed Sheeran aa gaya oye

Diljit and Ed took to their Instagram handles on Monday morning and shared a joint Reel, in which the former is performing in an all-white avatar at his Birmingham concert, when he screams in signature Punjabi fashion, “Ed Sheeran aa gaya oye” (Ed Sheeran has arrived), much to the live audience's elation. Ed then entered the stage, wearing a black T-shirt, dark grey track pants, and light orange sneakers.

He strummed the guitar and sang his popular track The Shape of You, before Diljit joined him. The Indian popstar sprang another surprise when he and Ed crooned a mashup of The Shape of You and the former's hit song Naina from Rajesh A Krishnan's recently-released Bollywood blockbuster heist comedy Crew. They also sat together while singing and ended their performance with a hug.

Internet reacts

Instagram users couldn't get enough of Diljit x Ed. One of them commented, “2024 is the year of epic collabs.” Another wrote, “The best collab is back (fire emojis).” “Hahahhaha ed shareen nu poora punjabi bana dena (You turn Ed Sheeran into a complete Punjabi) (laughing with tears emoji),” read a third comment," while a fourth one enquired if The Shape of You x Naina is available to listen to anywhere.

Diljit and Ed's maiden collaboration on stage took place earlier this year in March when the latter performed in Mumbai. Diljit did a cameo on stage and sang his popular track Lover. Ed also joined him in the chorus, thus marking a historic pop culture moment when Ed Sheeran sang in Punjabi for the first time.

Diljit isn't the only collab Ed was seen having recently. Last week, he also joined Arijit Singh on stage in London, and the duo sang Perfect together.